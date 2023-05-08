Lincoln National Corp Sells 357 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,243 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Barclays downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

NYSE:LUV opened at $29.66 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

