Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

LIND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

LIND stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 4,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $58,140.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,233,660.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,276 shares of company stock worth $268,816 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lindblad Expeditions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

