Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 69 at Credit Suisse Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 69 ($0.86) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LYG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.76) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 2.2 %

LYG stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 5%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 286,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 202,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 66,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,659 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.