loanDepot (LDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. The business had revenue of $169.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.15 million. On average, analysts expect loanDepot to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot Trading Up 9.0 %

NYSE LDI opened at $1.70 on Monday. loanDepot has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $110,056.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,909.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 48,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $110,056.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,909.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,660 shares in the company, valued at $176,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 909,460 shares of company stock worth $1,648,182. 88.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 64,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 117,680 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.