Local Bounti (LOCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Local Bounti has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 570.35% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million. On average, analysts expect Local Bounti to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

Shares of Local Bounti stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. Local Bounti has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LOCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Local Bounti by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Local Bounti by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Local Bounti in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Further Reading

