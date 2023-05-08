Loop Capital Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $60.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.07.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $62.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 317.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

