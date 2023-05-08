LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,968 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $385.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.83.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,924 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,866. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Articles

