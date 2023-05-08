LPL Financial LLC Buys 74,003 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,003 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Amcor worth $19,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 33.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Amcor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Articles

