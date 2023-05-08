LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,576 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.03% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $90.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.37 and a 12 month high of $93.48.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

