LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,907 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.96% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $18,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEF. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 540.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,221 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $661,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of DEF opened at $67.27 on Monday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.14 and a 1 year high of $70.92. The firm has a market cap of $270.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14.

About Invesco Defensive Equity ETF

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

