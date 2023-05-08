LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.80% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $19,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,540,000 after purchasing an additional 71,145 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,093,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,501,000 after buying an additional 158,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after buying an additional 104,393 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 559,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 413,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 84,514 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $31.47 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $33.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $723.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

