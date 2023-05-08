LPL Financial LLC Has $16.92 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Up 2.2 %

IQV stock opened at $188.52 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.92 and its 200-day moving average is $208.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

