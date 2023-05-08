LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $18,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 770.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG&E Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.27 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

