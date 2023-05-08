LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,119 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $17,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $410,037,000 after buying an additional 122,757 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LULU opened at $386.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.02 and its 200 day moving average is $332.61. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $389.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Argus dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.