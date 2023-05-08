LPL Financial LLC Sells 14,638 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,638 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Kroger worth $17,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $49.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $55.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

