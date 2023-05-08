LPL Financial LLC Sells 55,849 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 55,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $33.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

