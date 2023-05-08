M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) CEO Sells $6,509,473.80 in Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) CEO David D. Mandarich sold 157,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $6,509,473.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,097,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,271,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $41.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 665.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $30.50 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc engages in proving homebuilding and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, and East. The West segment includes operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington. The Mountain segment refers to the operations in Colorado, Idaho, and Utah.

