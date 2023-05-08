Madison Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,086 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.04, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $385.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

