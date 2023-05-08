Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,973 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000.

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $22.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $541.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $31.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

