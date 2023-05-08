Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $230.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.28.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.