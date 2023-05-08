Madison Asset Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Chemours by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $29.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.