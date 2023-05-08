Madison Asset Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Saia worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Saia by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in shares of Saia by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.94.

Saia Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SAIA opened at $293.07 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $306.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $274.89 and its 200-day moving average is $251.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.