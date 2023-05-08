Madison Asset Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $93.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.85. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

