Madison Asset Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,580,822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ASML by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ASML by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,340,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Stock Up 2.4 %

ASML Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $650.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $638.38 and its 200-day moving average is $608.75. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

