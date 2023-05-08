Madison Asset Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Crane by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson began coverage on Crane in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

Crane Trading Up 4.8 %

In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $71.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.96. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

