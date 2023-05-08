Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $83.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average is $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $220.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

