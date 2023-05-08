Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 295,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 37,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Gogo Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $12.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Gogo had a net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 77.87%. The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Gogo

(Get Rating)

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The company was founded by Jimmy Ray in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Featured Articles

