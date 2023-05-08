Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Summit Materials worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after acquiring an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,937,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after buying an additional 503,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 114.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 477,760 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 9.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,576,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,591,000 after purchasing an additional 386,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,381,000.

Shares of SUM opened at $29.87 on Monday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

