Madison Asset Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,906 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth $29,077,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 119.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,958,000 after buying an additional 319,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 417.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 244,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 197,225 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Commvault Systems by 43.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 591,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,354,000 after buying an additional 179,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,290,950.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,290,950.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,543,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,873 shares of company stock worth $3,448,152. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $61.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

