Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,868 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN stock opened at $75.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.17.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.97%.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.