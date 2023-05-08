Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.85. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $98.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.