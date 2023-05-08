Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 71,932 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,932 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of BRP Group worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BRP Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,352,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,033,000 after purchasing an additional 184,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BRP Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,725,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,169,000 after acquiring an additional 67,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in BRP Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 55,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BRP Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in BRP Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 169,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRP shares. William Blair downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

BRP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $24.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $246.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.16 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

