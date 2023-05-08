Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,787 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Infosys by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Infosys by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nomura lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

