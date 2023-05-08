Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,976 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Prudential by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Prudential by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,850 ($23.11) in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.24) to GBX 1,550 ($19.37) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,700 ($21.24) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,540.00.

Prudential Stock Up 3.3 %

Prudential Increases Dividend

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

About Prudential

(Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

