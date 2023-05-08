Madison Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,238 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,973,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,027,000 after buying an additional 289,054 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 27,929 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $228,000.

NASDAQ:RING opened at $27.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

