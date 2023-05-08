Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 2,009 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,116 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

Shares of NXPI opened at $166.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $198.28.

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.