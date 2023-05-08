Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 257 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 5.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 4.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

Entegris Stock Performance

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $78.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.