Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 426 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Huntsman worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,122,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,936,000 after purchasing an additional 844,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,869,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,125,000 after purchasing an additional 781,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6,167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 772,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $26.64 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.