Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of National Instruments worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3,612.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 27.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,107,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,547,000 after purchasing an additional 460,212 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,083,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,963,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,366,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,794,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NATI opened at $58.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 1.20.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

