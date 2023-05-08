Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $3.05 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $32.35 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.



