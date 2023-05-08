Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at DA Davidson

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.43.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $57.50 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.18. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $338.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,017.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

