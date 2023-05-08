Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,405,000 after acquiring an additional 163,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 363,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC stock opened at $106.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.27.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.