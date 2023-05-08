Masimo (MASI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Masimo to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Masimo to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $187.90 on Monday. Masimo has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Masimo by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

