McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Insider Sells $1,896,017.50 in Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of MCD opened at $296.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.38. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $298.80.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.
McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.
