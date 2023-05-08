McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,873 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $52,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 112,709 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $945,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $296.60 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $298.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.38. The company has a market capitalization of $216.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

