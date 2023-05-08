Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) VP Sells $1,865,788.75 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $117.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
