Mesa Air Group (MESA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will be issuing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.40. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $147.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.09 million. On average, analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MESA opened at $2.00 on Monday. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $81.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 171,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 257,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,037,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 361,393 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 877,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 519,258 shares during the period. 36.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mesa Air Group from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

