Michael J. Gerdin Acquires 40,198 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 40,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $602,166.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,445.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.59. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $18.17.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $330.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,323,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,182,000 after buying an additional 79,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,020,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after buying an additional 38,243 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,514,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after buying an additional 87,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,601,000 after buying an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

