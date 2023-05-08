Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,489 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Microchip Technology worth $84,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 95,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $75.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

