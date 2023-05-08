Microvast (MVST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Microvast to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Microvast has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 77.36%. On average, analysts expect Microvast to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Microvast Trading Up 8.4 %

Microvast stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $358.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.26. Microvast has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MVST shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Microvast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVST. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microvast by 393.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microvast by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

